Over 150 CCTV cameras installed at general bus stand to control theft incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration has installed over 150 'CCTV Cameras' at general bus stand to control theft incidents.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, the High Resolution cameras were installed at surroundings of general bus stand and Vehari chowk to avert passengers from swindlers.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rana Mohsin said that the cameras would help police to control crime.

He said that the security of general bus stand and private bus terminals would also be monitored through the cameras.

He said that monitoring rooms have been established at various places to watch the CCTV cameras.