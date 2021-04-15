Over 19,000 elders, healthcare inoculated against coronavirus in district so far

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 11,000 elderly and 8,000 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against coronavirus so far at 11 centers of the district, District Health Officer (DHO) PS , Dr Ali Mehdi said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Over 11,000 elderly and 8,000 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against coronavirus so far at 11 centers of the district, District Health Officer (DHO) PS , Dr Ali Mehdi said on Thursday.

He informed the process was continued in light of Punjab government directions at two centres including District Health Development Centre (DHDC) and Quaid-i-Azam academy in the city.

He expressed these views during inspection of DHDC vaccination centre here.

Dr Mehdi said that elderly between 60-65 were being inoculated after receiving second message while people over 65 are vaccinated after showing their CNIC at the centre.

During Ramazan, citizens can get themselves inoculated from 10am to 4pm and after Iftar from 9pm to 1am, he said and added that Punjab government had changed the schedule in wake of the holy month.

The vaccine is quite safe and no case of side effect had surfaced so far, the DHO explained.

Later, he inspected the centre and expressed satisfaction over staff's performance.