Over 20 Million Pilgrims Visit Prophet's Mosque In Holy Month Of Ramadan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2024 | 12:06 AM

A total of 19,899,991 pilgrims were recorded praying at the site, with an additional 1,643,288 individuals visiting Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s holy mosque.

Lahore: The Saudi authorities on Saturday revealed that over 20 million pilgrims from across the globe visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque complex in Madinah during the first 20 days of Ramadan.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque reported that efforts were intensified to assist visitors during the holy month.

Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa also received 655,227 visitors, reflecting the commitment to providing comprehensive services and ensuring comfort for all worshippers.

