Over 20 Million Pilgrims Visit Prophet's Mosque In Holy Month Of Ramadan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2024 | 12:06 AM
A total of 19,899,991 pilgrims were recorded praying at the site, with an additional 1,643,288 individuals visiting Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s holy mosque.
Lahore: The Saudi authorities on Saturday revealed that over 20 million pilgrims from across the globe visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque complex in Madinah during the first 20 days of Ramadan.
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque reported that efforts were intensified to assist visitors during the holy month.
A total of 19,899,991 pilgrims were recorded praying at the site, with an additional 1,643,288 individuals visiting Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s holy mosque.
Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa also received 655,227 visitors, reflecting the commitment to providing comprehensive services and ensuring comfort for all worshippers.
Recent Stories
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state
RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns
Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian Journalists Association, Church of Pakistan Raiwind host Easter fellowship8 minutes ago
-
CM takes notices of Dolphin cop molesting woman28 minutes ago
-
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan36 minutes ago
-
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police2 hours ago
-
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast2 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP's actions, calls J&K prison state2 hours ago
-
RPO pledges swift action on business community concerns2 hours ago
-
Ration distributed among transgender community at Tahafuz Center2 hours ago
-
SSP forms JIT to probe murder of house boy2 hours ago
-
PM arrives in Saudi Arabia on three day visit2 hours ago
-
40 arrested over Kite Flying Act violation in 24 hours2 hours ago
-
More police officials promoted2 hours ago