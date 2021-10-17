UrduPoint.com

Over 2000 Cops To Perform Duties For Processions Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi ul Awal (October 19) and strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and other religious gatherings in the city.

Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and main procession starting from Sector G-7 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Procession will start from sector G-7 (Sitara Market) and to culminate near shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Mehmud at Aabpara market after passing through various routes, police said.

The monitoring of processions would be ensured through drone cameras and CCTV cameras. The video footage of the processions would be also made from the front and backside of the process All SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

Around 2000 cops including teams of QRF, ATS, CTF, police commandoes will perform security duties on the occasion while special teams of Rangers, CID and Special Branch police will assist in smooth performance of their duties.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security. The route of procession has been divided into four various sectors and four SPs, DSPs and Inspectors will lead security duties and monitor the security arrangements in various sectors.

Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that it is the prime responsibility of police to ensure protection to the lives as well as property of the citizens and Islamabad police will make utmost effort to fulfill it.

