UrduPoint.com

Over 30,000 Tourists Visit Scenic Spots In Single Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Over 30,000 tourists visit scenic spots in single day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 30,245 tourists visited different scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a single day to enjoy the pleasant weather.

According to the statistics issued by the KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) on Tuesday, out of the total, 8,500 tourists visited Galiyat, 11,800 Kaghan/Naran, 6,000 Malam Jabba, 1,800 Chitral Lower and 145 visited Upper Dir areas on 25th July.

Different places of KP are known for low temperature in summer season and are the main reason of attraction for tourists from plain cities.

According to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the hotel industry was doing a good business due to rise in summer tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Hotel Chitral Dir July PTDC From Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

4 hours ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.