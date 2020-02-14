UrduPoint.com
Over 3500 Challans Issued, 403 Motorcycles Impounded In Two Days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued more than 3500 challans and impounded 403 motorcyclists during a crack down against motorcyclists not using helmets during the last two days.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan directed city traffic police to launch comprehensive awareness campaign from February 1 to 12 about use of helmet. He directed the CTP to launch crack down against the violation of helmet from the given date.

The traffic police across the region have started the crack down from February 13, during which more than 3500 motorcyclists have been issued challans while 403 motorcycles have also been impounded over the violations of helmet.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that crack down against violation of helmet has been started by keeping in view the safety of the riders. He said that hundreds of motorcyclists had been died in the past due to head injuries during road accidents for not using helmet. He said that the regional police would ensure all measures for protection of lives and properties of the masses.

More Stories From Pakistan

