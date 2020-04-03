- Home
Over 4 In 5 (86%) Respondents Of A Global Survey Agree That Climate Change Is Leading To Global Warming. A Lower Proportion (75%) Of Pakistanis Agree
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 01:09 PM
According to a WIN World Survey, 86% respondents over the world agree that climate change leads to global warming
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020) According to a WIN World Survey, 86% respondents over the world agree that climate change leads to global warming.
A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree that climate change leads to global warming?” 86% of the respondents say they somewhat or totally agree with the statement, while only 10% said they somewhat or totally disagree.
4% of the respondents didn’t know or did not respond. In contrast, 75% respondents from Pakistan agree, and 21% disagree.