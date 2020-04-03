Over 4 in 5 (86%) respondents of a global survey agree that climate change is leading to global warming. A lower proportion (75%) of Pakistanis agree

According to a WIN World Survey, 86% respondents over the world agree that climate change leads to global warming

A sample of 29,368 men and women from 40 countries across the globe was asked, “To what extent do you agree or disagree that climate change leads to global warming?” 86% of the respondents say they somewhat or totally agree with the statement, while only 10% said they somewhat or totally disagree.

4% of the respondents didn’t know or did not respond. In contrast, 75% respondents from Pakistan agree, and 21% disagree.