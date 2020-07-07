UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 40,000 Pakistani Expats To Benefit From Extension Of Saudi Visas, Residency Permits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:25 AM

Over 40,000 Pakistani expats to benefit from extension of Saudi visas, residency permits

More than 40,000 Pakistani expats in Saudi Arabia will benefit from the royal order to extend by three months and without charge, the validity of expired residency permits and exit and reentry visas, said Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan's ambassador to the Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :More than 40,000 Pakistani expats in Saudi Arabia will benefit from the royal order to extend by three months and without charge, the validity of expired residency permits and exit and reentry visas, said Raja Ali Ejaz, Pakistan's ambassador to the Kingdom.

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Sunday approved the extension in order to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on expats working in Saudi Arabia.

Under the order, the residency permits and visas of expats inside the Kingdom of which the validity expired during the period of suspension of entry and exit from Saudi Arabia, will be extended for a period of three months free of cost. The validity of final exit visas, unused exit and return visas for expats will also be extended.

"More than 40,000 Pakistani expatriates will benefit from this facility," Ambassador Ejaz said in an interview with Arab news.

"It is a positive and welcoming step by Saudi Arabia that they have given three months' extension in almost every relevant visa related issue for expatriates.

" He added around 15,000 Pakistani expats inside the Kingdom and over 25,000 who had traveled back to Pakistan, would be facilitated by the extension.

"There were many Pakistanis who went back on leave and could not come back after the suspension of flights due to coronavirus," he continued.

"When they come back to Saudi Arabia to rejoin their work, their visas will be valid so they will not face any trouble." Furthermore, Ejaz said Pakistanis whose visas had expired but they had been unable to leave due to the limited availability of flights would also be beneficiaries, as the Saudi government had extended their final exit visas as well.

The extension facility will come into place free of cost-- a source of financial relief, Ejaz said, for the majority of Pakistani workers in unskilled labor positions.

Pakistan currently has more than 2.5 million expats living in Saudi Arabia, and makes up the country's biggest overseas community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Expats Saudi Saudi Arabia Visa Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

43 minutes ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

3 hours ago

FIDE uplifts ban of 4 Pak players

3 minutes ago

Members of Punjab assembly call on Prime Minister ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.