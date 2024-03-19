Over 475,108 Ration Bags Delivered
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) In line with the directions of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the divisional administration is striving to provide relief to people during Ramazan.
According to official sources, over 475,108 ration bags have so far been delivered to deserving people at their doorsteps under the Nigheban Ramazan package across the division.
Over 35,144 ration bags in the division and 12,881 bags in district Faisalabad were delivered on Tuesday. In district Faisalabad alone, 176,607 ration bags have so far been provided to people at their doorsteps. About 58.52 percent work of the Nigheban package has so far been completed in the division, sources added.
