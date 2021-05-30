UrduPoint.com
Over 6400 Cops Contracted COVID-19 So Far: Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Over 6400 cops contracted COVID-19 so far: Spokesman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :As many as 6457 cops contracted COVID-19 so far and currently 25 policemen were under treatment, informed the spokesman for Sindh Police on Sunday.

He said that 26 policemen lost their battle against coronavirus while 6406 had recovered from the disease.

The spokesman said that all due care was being provided to the affected cops and steps were being taken on regular basis.

Officers and personnel serving as the vanguard against coronavirus were extremely committed and enthusiastic for the service of humanity.

