Over 7.8 Million Are Motor Vehicle Tax Payers In Sindh: Chawla

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was informed on Thursday the total number of registered taxpayers under Sindh Excise Department is 9,015,833.

The Minister chaired a meeting which was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ejaz Memon, Directors General Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers, said a statement.

Property tax payers in Sindh are 939028, motor vehicle tax payer are 7817576 and professional tax payers are 227372.

The meeting was further informed that the number of payers of infrastructure cess are 31,149, number of tax payers of cotton fee is 286 and number of tax payers of entertainment duty is 59.

WhileAddressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that more units in the fields of property and professional tax should be brought under the tax net.

He said that businessmen should register their business to avoid any untoward situation. Entrepreneurs can easily register their business on the department's website www.excise.gos.pk. Mukesh Kumar Chawla also directed the officers to use their capabilities to expand the scope of taxation.

