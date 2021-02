Over 95 kanal state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 95 kanal and 11 marla state land retrieved in two tahsils on Friday.

According to official source, AC (Saddar) Umra Maqbool vacated 93 kanal and 13 marla agriculture land costing of Rs 50 million in Chak No 39-JB, Dagrawan.

The land was occupied by farmers Abrar Khan, Zafarullah and others.

AC Chak Jhumra Muhammad Haider retrieved 1 kanal and 18 marla state landhaving market value Rs 11.2 million in two different villages including Chak No 144-RBand 187-RB. Khalid Latif and Muhammad Suhail Aslam had cultivated crops over the land.