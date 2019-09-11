UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 96 Percent Hujjaj Returned Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Over 96 percent Hujjaj returned home

Over 96 percent Hujjaj have so far returned home after performing sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia last month, a spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said here Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 96 percent Hujjaj have so far returned home after performing sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia last month, a spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said here Wednesday.

In a statement he said the post Hajj flight operation would be concluded on September 15 with the return of all 200,000 Hujjaj. So far over 181,000 Hujjaj including 108,000 government and 73,000 private scheme Hujjaj have reached home.

He said 14,000 Hujjaj were still present in Madina Munawwara and return flights would continuing from Jeddah and Madina airports.

Related Topics

Hajj Jeddah Saudi Arabia September Post All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE is moving forward in the energy transition: GB ..

5 minutes ago

People facing difficulties due to curfew in IoK

3 minutes ago

Reduced cotton production can become a threat to t ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber to Discuss Fore ..

18 minutes ago

New local bodies system to bring revolutionary ref ..

18 minutes ago

Health Deptt. kicks off 12-day vaccination campaig ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.