Over 96 percent Hujjaj returned home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Over 96 percent Hujjaj have so far returned home after performing sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia last month, a spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said here Wednesday.

In a statement he said the post Hajj flight operation would be concluded on September 15 with the return of all 200,000 Hujjaj. So far over 181,000 Hujjaj including 108,000 government and 73,000 private scheme Hujjaj have reached home.

He said 14,000 Hujjaj were still present in Madina Munawwara and return flights would continuing from Jeddah and Madina airports.