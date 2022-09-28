UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 53 Bn Disbursed Among 2,133,248 Flood Affected Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has disbursed over 53 billion rupees among 2,133,248 flood affected families so far

The BISP has provided timely relief to the victims of recent unprecedented rains and catastrophic floods across the country.

Initially, an amount of Rs 28 billion was allocated under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance Program.

Later on the amount of the package was increased to Rs 70 billion and more affected families were identified through National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).

As of Wednesday evening, a total of Rs 53,331,200,000 has been disbursed among 2,133,248 flood affected families across the country.

In Balochistan, 162,537 flood affected families have received Rs 4,063,425,000. 1,499,019 affected families of Sindh have received Rs 37,475,475,000.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 229,133 families have received Rs 5,728,325,000 whereas 242,205 families of Punjab have received Rs 6,055,125,000.

In Gilgit Baltistan 354 flood affected families have also received Rs 8,850,000.

Today, a total of 111,558 flood affected families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in the flood hit areas.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

