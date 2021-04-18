Overhead bridges at Islamabad Expressway being beautified with unique 'Truck Art'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA), in its drive 'Light Up Islamabad', has started decorating overhead bridges of the 27-km long Expressway with the famous 'Truck Art' which earned global acclamation and introduced country's unique cultural identity to the world.

The authority's dual purpose project is aimed at keeping the elusive history associated with the trucks alive, besides giving a distinctive look to the city's beauty, CDA Member Finance Rana Shakeel said on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said the CDA, in collaboration with the private sector, had so far decorated two of the total six overhead bridges of the Islamabad Highway with truck art.

He added that rest of the spaces at the Islamabad Expressway and Srinagar Highway would be adorned with such artwork soon as the civic agency was striving to enhance beauty of the capital city with inclusive initiatives.

The member finance said underpasses on the major roads of the capital city were also being transformed into beautiful spaces by painting on them flowers, trees and drawings. It would not only make them more inviting, but also attract citizens, especially children, he added.

To a query, he said till the day, more than two million rupees had been spent on the initiative, which was taken as a part of its beautification measures.

Around Rs 1.

5 million was spent on paints and other material, whereas rest of the amount was given to the labourers as their remuneration, he added.

Featuring elaborate floral patterns and calligraphy, the overhead bridges on the Islamabad Highway also becomes a center of attraction for the motorists, who are taking time off their busy schedule to get a shot of the vibrant paintings.

The citizens of Islamabad are jubilant over the development and appreciating the CDA for increasing its beauty with much-needed initiatives.

"Adorning overhead bridges with truck art is a brilliant idea of the CDA as it will not only help project the Pakistani culture at national, but also at international level," Hassan Khalid, a motorist who was taking a selfie with the artwork at Islamabad Highway, said while talking to APP.

He said it was imperative to introduce the younger generation with the colours of Pakistani culture, adding, "This will surely educate them about the history." Pakistan's truck art is now a quite famous genre around the world. It grabbed attention of the international media recently after a flying academy in Pakistan painted a two-seater Cessna aircraft with colourful technique.

It is now a talk of the town with the foreign art galleries take pride in displaying the Pakistani truck-art among artworks of the renowned artists.

