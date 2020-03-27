Overseas Pakistanis asset of country: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that overseas Pakistanis were asset of Pakistan and facilitating them was foremost priority of the government.

The Foreign Minister was chairing a meeting of Emergency Crisis Management Cell in the Foreign Office.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Special Secretary Muazam Ali Khan, FO Spokesperson Aisha Farouqi and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed and discussed different aspects of the threat posed by coronavirus to overseas Pakistani across the world and immediate repatriation of the stranded Pakistanis at various airports.

The meeting also discussed phase-wise and quick return of Zaireen from Saudi Arabia and Iran. Option of repatriation of overseas Pakistanis from various countries through special flights.

Qureshi said Pakistan embassies were fully assisting the overseas Pakistani in this critical moment.

He directed the Pakistani embassies to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.