'Overseas Pakistanis' grievances being addressed'

Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Chairman Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said grievances of Pakistanis living abroad are being addressed on priority basis

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistani Commission (OPC) Chairman Waqas Iftikhar Butt has said grievances of Pakistanis living abroad are being addressed on priority basis.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committee.

The officers and heads of various departments were also present.

In the meeting, 54 cases were reviewed and orders were issued on several applications.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf Mehr said Pakistanisliving abroad were valuable assets of the country and playing a pivotal role in strengtheningnational economy throuhg foreign exchange.