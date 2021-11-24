PAC directs institutions to settle matters at DAC level

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday.

Members of the committee including MNA Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, MNA Noor Alam Khan and other officials of relevant government departments participated in the meeting.

Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain said that in today's meeting institutions which did not convene Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) meetings have been called.

He said that the committee has repeatedly issued directives to departments to regularly hold DACs, adding that the committee has also written to Establishment division in this regard.

He directed that a letter will be written to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stating that all the details of the recovery from politicians, bureaucrats, common man and business men should be submitted to PAC.