PAC Directs To Arrest Real Culprits Of May 9 Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to arrest the miscreants, who incited public to take to streets on May 9 tragic incidents and attack the national institutions.

Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan questioned the relevant authorities that why elements involved in May 9 attacks were being released.

He further directed that innocent people should not be harassed.

The committee took notice of the arrest of senior politician Afzal Chan and sought a detail report from the Federal Interior Secretary and the Chief Secretary Punjab in that regard.

In the meeting, the audit objections of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of 2018-19 and 2019-20 were reviewed.

The PAC urged the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to conduct the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) immediately to ensure transparency in the system.

Meanwhile, Noor Alam Khan summoned the incumbent National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman in its next meeting to get a briefing on the ongoing investigations and inquiries as well as recoveries from plunderers of the national wealth.

He further directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of recovery from corrupt elements.

The committee members called for the provision of complete record and details of NAB's ongoing probes and inquiries.

He said many corruption cases were referred to NAB during the last year, but none had reached its logical conclusion so far.

The meeting was attended by the officers of the relevant government institutions including the PAC members.

