PAC examines audit report of NHA, Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined the audit report of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Post Office Department for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House chaired by MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee settled ten highlighted audit paras of NHA and Pakistan Post in the meeting.

Members of the committee including Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Khawaja Asif and MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA and Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police.