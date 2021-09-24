UrduPoint.com

PAC Examines Audit Report Of NHA, Pakistan Post

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

PAC examines audit report of NHA, Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday examined the audit report of National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Post Office Department for the year 2019-20.

The committee met here at Parliament House chaired by MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The committee settled ten highlighted audit paras of NHA and Pakistan Post in the meeting.

Members of the committee including Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Khawaja Asif and MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Communications, Chairman NHA and Inspector General National Highway and Motorway Police.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Parliament Khawaja Asif Muhammad Ibrahim Khan NHA Pakistan Post

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.