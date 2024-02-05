Open Menu

PAC Organized Rally And Photographic Exhibition To Mark Kashmir Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PAC organized rally and photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Monday organized a rally and photographic exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The rally was led by Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed while Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman also accompanied him.

Addressing the rally, Director of PAC Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to express support for the struggle of the Kashmiri’s to achieve their right of self-determination under the UN resolutions.

“We strongly condemn the human rights violations and atrocities committed by India in illegally occupied Kashmir and salute the struggle and determination of the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination”, he said and added that even after the passage of 76 years, the series of cruel and inhuman acts against the oppressed Kashmiris of the India continues.

Waqar said that millions of innocent Kashmiris were martyred by Indian brutality and despite the military massacre, India has not been able to lower the strong ambitions and morale of the Kashmiris till date.

Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor said that since 1990s, India had martyred around 96,285 Kashmiris for demanding freedom during the last 33 years.

Around 170,000 Kashmiri citizens were imprisoned in various jails in India, while properties worth billions of

rupees were seized and more than 100,000 business centers and houses were burnt added.

He said that on August 5, 2019 India violated the UN resolutions and terminated the special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of showbiz artists from the twin cities participated in the rally.

Related Topics

India United Nations Business Punjab Showbiz Jammu August 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamab ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day: Rally taken out in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for S ..

Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time

2 hours ago

President, PM, Services Chiefs reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashm ..

5 hours ago
 10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI ..

10 policemen martyred in terrorists’attack on DI Khan police station

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

2 days ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

2 days ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

2 days ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan