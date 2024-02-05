PAC Organized Rally And Photographic Exhibition To Mark Kashmir Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Monday organized a rally and photographic exhibition on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The rally was led by Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed while Deputy Director Muhammad Shakur and Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman also accompanied him.
Addressing the rally, Director of PAC Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to express support for the struggle of the Kashmiri’s to achieve their right of self-determination under the UN resolutions.
“We strongly condemn the human rights violations and atrocities committed by India in illegally occupied Kashmir and salute the struggle and determination of the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination”, he said and added that even after the passage of 76 years, the series of cruel and inhuman acts against the oppressed Kashmiris of the India continues.
Waqar said that millions of innocent Kashmiris were martyred by Indian brutality and despite the military massacre, India has not been able to lower the strong ambitions and morale of the Kashmiris till date.
Deputy Director Muhammad Shakoor said that since 1990s, India had martyred around 96,285 Kashmiris for demanding freedom during the last 33 years.
Around 170,000 Kashmiri citizens were imprisoned in various jails in India, while properties worth billions of
rupees were seized and more than 100,000 business centers and houses were burnt added.
He said that on August 5, 2019 India violated the UN resolutions and terminated the special status of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
A large number of showbiz artists from the twin cities participated in the rally.
