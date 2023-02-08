PAC seeks complete report over F-9 park incident

(@FahadShabbir)

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday sought a complete report on the rape incident at Fatima Jinnah F-9 park and directed the relevant authorities to take prompt actions against the perpetrators of the crime

The Chairman PAC Noor Alam Khan said the tragic incident occurred on Saturday and questioned the Islamabad Police why it had not ensured effective actions against the criminal responsible for the incident.

Noor Alam Khan asked Islamabad Police that the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) working in F-9 park should be made part of investigation process to avoid untoward incidents in future.

IGP Akbar Nasir Khan apprised the committee that the police were conducting a proper investigation by keeping in view all aspects and ensuring the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

The Chairman further directed Islamabad Police to ensure stern action against motorcyclists using motorbikes without number plates.