PAC Subcommittee referred audit reports of New Airport, Grand Hayat and Royal palm club to main committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Monday referred audit reports regarding New Islamabad International Airport, Grand Hayat hotel and Royal Palm Country Club to the main committee to decide their chronic issues.

A meeting chaired by Syed Fakhar Imam was convened to discuss the finalisation of report of the Sub-Committee tasked to by the main committee solve audit paras of three main projects.

Shahida Akhtar Ali member of the committee said that some of the paras related to these three projects were sent to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and they will update the committee as whole on these projects and not in bits and pieces.

Syed Fakhar Imam emphasised that AGPR should also conduct performance audit side by side the financial audit of public entities which would improve the system.

Shahida Akhtar Ali said that the cost of new Islamabad International Airport was escalated from Rs 35 billion to Rs 107 billion and the airport was still incomplete.

Similarly, the construction cost of Grand Hayat was escalated to Rs 4.80 billion and the matter was sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

"I don't think, Rs. 100 billion were spent on Islamabad international airport" said Syed Fakhar Imam adding he felt sad when compare the newly constructed airport with other international airports of the world.

He said these airports were entry point for the tourism promotion but unfortunately our entry points were not much attractive.

Shahida Akhtar Ali remarked that a parallel runway was constructed for parallel landing and take off but the distance between the two runways was narrowed due to which parallel landing was failed but the other runway was used for taxi way which was a joke.

She said the company designed the new Airport was black listed however still many decisions were needed to be taken in this regards.

Latter, the committee refereed reports of the projects to the main Public Accounts Committee to decide their fate.