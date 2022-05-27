UrduPoint.com

Paddy Growers Must Use Seeds Of Certified Varieties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised the paddy growers to use seeds of certified varieties to obtain good yield.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday, "Farmers should sow paddy varieties (Moti) ARI 6, KS 282, KSK 133, Nayab ARI 9, Nayab 2013, KSK 434, Nabji GSR 6 and Nabji 5 till June 7.

" He said that Basmati varieties including Super Basmati, Basmati 515, Chenab Basmati, Punjab Basmati, PK 1121 (Aromatic), Noor Basmati, Nayab Basmati 2016, PK 2021 (Aromatic), Nabji Basmati 2020, Super Gold, Super Basmati 2019, Hybrid Basmati KSK 111 H, Al-Khalid rice, NBR 2, Nayab Super, PK 386 should be cultivated from June 7 to 25.

Shaheen Basmati and Kisan Basmati should be sown from June 15 to 30, he added.

The spokesman said that cultivation of recommended hybrid varieties should be completed till June 15, adding that growers should not sow prohibited varieties.

