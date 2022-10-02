UrduPoint.com

PAF Assists Civil Admin In Medical, Rehab To Assist Flood Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022

PAF assists civil admin in medical, rehab to assist flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was assisting state institutions for provisioning of medical support and rehabilitation process in the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

The PAF being well aware of the miseries of the people affected by recent flash floods was making all-out efforts in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operation,a PAF news release said.

The PAF Medical Lab Collection Points were also actively involved in diagnosis of water-borne diseases amongst flood affectees whereas the PAF medical teams were making utmost efforts for timely provision of health facilities to the flood victims.

During the last 24 hours, 17,740 cooked food packs, 207 water bottles and 1,350 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Uthal, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Qila Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad , Basti Jageer Gabool and other far flung flood affected areas.

Moreover, 400 patients were also attended by medical teams of Pakistan Air Force in the field medical camps.

The PAF has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. The current relief and rehabilitation operations are practical manifestation of Pakistan Air Force's resolve to extend support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

