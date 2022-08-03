PAF C-130 arrives at Nur Khan Base carrying bodies of martyrs

A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying bodies of Commander XII Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed and Commander Engineers XII Corps, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed arrived at PAF Base, Nur Khan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A C-130 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying bodies of Commander XII Corps, Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali Shaheed and Commander Engineers XII Corps, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid Shaheed arrived at PAF Base, Nur Khan on Wednesday.

The officers had embraced martyrdom in a tragic accident on August 1 alongwith four other military officials during flood relief activities, a PAF media release said.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has expressed deep sorrow and empathy over the loss of precious lives in the crash.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief said, "May Allah bestow the departed souls higher ranks in the Heaven and grant patience to the bereaved families".