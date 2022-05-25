UrduPoint.com

PAF Disposes Of 1326 Liters Of Adulterated Milk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Director General, Punjab food Authority, Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, PFA launched a crackdown against those milk sellers who sold adulterated milk here on Wednesday.

According to details, the PFA teams raided at different shops in Sanawa and Ali purr areas and disposed of 1326 liters of adulterated milk from these seven shops which were selling sub-standard milk to the people.

PFA official said on that occasion that district government would never allow anyone to play with precious lives by selling adulterated milk to masses.

