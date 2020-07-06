UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAF Tributes Great Fighter Pilot MM Alam On His Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PAF tributes great fighter pilot MM Alam on his birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday released a short documentary to pay tributes to Muhammad Mahmood Alam (MM Alam), Pakistan's brave son of the soil and hero of War 1965 on his birthday.

The Directorate of Public Relations PAF released the short documentary, said a press release issued here.

Born in Calcutta on July 6, 1935, Muhammad Mahmood Alam's family moved to East Pakistan at the time of the establishment of Pakistan. In the spirit of protecting the country's borders, Alam was commissioned in the Pakistan Air Force in 1953.

In September, the Squadron Leader proved to be a death knell for the enemy . He performed an unforgettable feat by shooting down five Indian warplanes during a mission on September 7, 1965.

In recognition of his bravery, the government of Pakistan twice awarded him the Star of Courage (Sitara-i-Jurat). Alam is one of the ghazis who gave the Pakistan Air Force a clear lead over the enemy and hoisted the national flag high with pride and honour.

"MM Alam is a role model for Pakistan Air Force fighter pilots and will live on in our hearts forever."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lead July September Family Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group oragnises Manchester City Yo ..

11 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik gives challenge to Sania Mirza

17 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

59 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company issues power susp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.