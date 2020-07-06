PAF tributes great fighter pilot MM Alam on his birthday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday released a short documentary to pay tributes to Muhammad Mahmood Alam (MM Alam), Pakistan's brave son of the soil and hero of War 1965 on his birthday.

The Directorate of Public Relations PAF released the short documentary, said a press release issued here.

Born in Calcutta on July 6, 1935, Muhammad Mahmood Alam's family moved to East Pakistan at the time of the establishment of Pakistan. In the spirit of protecting the country's borders, Alam was commissioned in the Pakistan Air Force in 1953.

In September, the Squadron Leader proved to be a death knell for the enemy . He performed an unforgettable feat by shooting down five Indian warplanes during a mission on September 7, 1965.

In recognition of his bravery, the government of Pakistan twice awarded him the Star of Courage (Sitara-i-Jurat). Alam is one of the ghazis who gave the Pakistan Air Force a clear lead over the enemy and hoisted the national flag high with pride and honour.

"MM Alam is a role model for Pakistan Air Force fighter pilots and will live on in our hearts forever."