Painting Exhibition On Allama Iqbal's Poetry Held At Almaty

Published May 31, 2022

Painting exhibition on Allama Iqbal's poetry held at Almaty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The first ever exhibition of painting and calligraphy on Allama Muhammad Iqbal's poetry titled "Sitara-e-Sharq" was held in Almaty to portray his poetry.

The exhibition was arranged by COMSTECH in collaboration with International Turkic academy, University of the Punjab Lahore and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Graphic prints, calligraphies, and visual metaphors manifested in paintings were exhibited in an exhibition named "Sitara-e-Sharq" to portray Iqbal's poetry.

Dr. Aqsa and Dr. Naela curated the exhibition of painting and calligraphy by 15 artists from College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab, said a message received here.

Acknowledging and appreciating the philosophy, some artists have explored modern and non-traditional metaphors and symbols to interpret these ideas into a visual presentation, while others have explored the physical properties of the verses of Iqbal to create images which eloquently expressed the divine love and appreciation of nature.

These artworks were brought to Almaty from Pakistan. Participating artists were Rahat Naveed Masud, Ali Azmat, Naela Aamir, Sumera Jawad, Muneeb Ali, Anila Zulfiqar, Aqsa Malik, Atif Amir, Habib Alam, Javed Mughal, Humera Omer, Habib Alam, Samina Nasim and Qurat ul Ain Dar.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, the grandson of Allama Mohammad Iqbal, Senator Walid Iqbal, the President of the International Turkic Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali, Rector of the Kazakh National University, Zhanseit Tuymebayev, Deputy Minister of education and Science of Kazakhstan, Kuanysh Yergaliev, Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev, Deputy Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia (CICA), Chi Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Yerzhan Kystafin, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sajjad Ahmed Seehar, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Kazakhstan, Ufuk Ekici, inaugurated the "Sitara-e-Sharq" exhibition.

The exhibition was organized on the sidelines of "Al-Farabi and Iqbal Forum", held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The visitors took keen interest in the exhibition and appreciated the art work of Pakistani artists who conveyed the message of Allama Iqbal in a very effective way.

