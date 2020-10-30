UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Army Presents 21-gun Salute On Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Pak Army presents 21-gun salute on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The day dawned with 21-gun salute by the Pakistan Army at Yaadgar-e-Shuhada in the provincial capital on Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

The Jawans of Pak army raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar,Ya Rasoolul Allah (Peace Be Upon Him) and Pakistan Zindabad.

Special prayers were also offered in different mosques in the city for peace, progress, prosperityof the country and unity of Muslim Ummah.

Law enforcement agencies have put in place foolproof security arrangements the occasion.

