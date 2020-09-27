Pak Army soldier embraces martyrdom at Kotkotera Sector

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army Naik Dil Faraz embraced martyrdom while valiantly confronting Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the line of control (LOC) in Kotkotera Sector on Saturday.

Pakistan Army responded befittingly to Indian provocation, causing substantial damage to Indian post in men and material, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

It added that during intense exchange of fire Naik Dil Faraz, age 34 years resident of Village Panjkot Muzaffarabad embraced shahadat fighting valiantly in the line of duty.