Pak Embassy Hosts Refreshment For Belgium’s Largest Sporting Event
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan on Sunday hosted a complimentary refreshment stall, providing bottled water and snacks to participants of Belgium's largest participatory sporting event, 'the 20-km of Brussels' (a running competition).
This gesture of goodwill was highly appreciated by all, Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on X.
