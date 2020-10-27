UrduPoint.com
Pak Embassy In France Arranges Event To Observe Kashmir Black Day

Tue 27th October 2020

Pak embassy in France arranges event to observe Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :A special event was organized at the Embassy of Pakistan in France on Tuesday to observe Kashmir Black Day which was attended by members of French civil society, media and Pakistani community in Paris.

Pakistan Charge d'Affaires M. Amjad Aziz Qazi, highlighting the significance of the day, said that 73 years ago Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.

International media and human rights organizations continued to document the gross human rights violations committed by India in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he added.

Qazi especially highlighted the illegal actions of Indian government taken on August 5, 2019, under which the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked.

He said that illegal and unilateral Indian actions were in violation of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Qazi said Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiris in their just struggle and legitimate right to self-determination, in accordance with international law, UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

A photographic exhibition was also arranged in which photographs showing the plight of Kashmiris were put on display.

