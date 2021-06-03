Pak High Commissioner UK holds virtual katchehry for community members

Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community in which they discussed their issues regarding visas, NICOPs and passports and put forward useful suggestions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner in the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan held a virtual 'Khuli Katchehry' with the Pakistani community in which they discussed their issues regarding visas, NICOPs and passports and put forward useful suggestions.

Welcoming the suggestions, the high commissioner redressed some of the problems instantly. He assured that the remaining issues would be taken up with the authorities concerned in Pakistan.

More than 200 community members from various walks of life attended the virtual event, a press release on Wednesday said.

On this occasion, Moazzam Ahmad Khan shared that Pakistan's economy was performing well despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the British Pakistanis for sending record remittances to Pakistan and underlined the importance of sustaining the momentum.

In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the High Commission regularly reached out to the community through virtual Khuli Katchehris. This was the 5th Khuli Katchehri held by the high commissioner.