Pak-Iran Enjoying Centuries Old Brotherly Relations: Nazeri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Pak-Iran enjoying centuries old brotherly relations: Nazeri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The outgoing Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri said on Thursday that Pakistan and Iran were enjoying centuries old brotherly relations and they were bound in close religious, cultural and people-to-people ties.

During a farewell luncheon hosted at a local hotel here on Thursday, he said that he would miss the warmth, love and hospitality of the people of Lahore.

DIG Mehboob Aslam, Addl. Deputy Commissioner Inland Revenue Rehman Faras, ChairmanPak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ali Faza, renowned businessmen MianNadeem and Mirza Manan attended the luncheon besides people from other walks of life.

