National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said the establishment of Pak-Ivory Coast Parliamentary Friendship Group would help parliamentarians of the two countries to benefit each other's experiences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said the establishment of Pak-Ivory Coast Parliamentary Friendship Group would help parliamentarians of the two countries to benefit each other's experiences.

Talking to a Parliamentary delegation of Ivory Coast head by National Assembly President Adama Bictogo, he said the promotion of parliamentary relations between the two countries was indispensable and the visit would help bringing Pakistan and the people of Ivory Coast closer.

Raja Pervaiz suggested establishing Pak-Ivory Coast Parliamentary Friendship Group and head of visiting delegation agreed on it. Both the countries signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for the establishment of Parliamentary Friendship Group between Pakistan and Ivory Coast.

The speaker discussed matters of mutual interest with the visiting delegation, saying that Ivory Coast was an important country and Pakistan was keen to promote bilateral relations with it. Pakistan was also an agriculture country like Ivory Coast and the visit would help deepen bilateral relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation on trade and investment, he added.

The speaker said Pakistan had opened its Resident Diplomatic Mission in Ivory Coast under its engage Africa policy.

First Pakistani ambassador presented his credentials to President of Ivory Coast. The speaker lauded the role of Ivory Coast in activating Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The President of the National Assembly of Ivory Coast appreciated the comments of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf regarding Ivory Coast, adding they were delighted to visit Pakistan as the delegation had received immense love and sincerity from hardworking Pakistani people.

He said fostering parliamentary relations was of utmost importance and the establishment of friendship group between Pakistan and Ivory Coast would be an important development.

He said they would never forget the warm welcome and love upon arrival in Pakistan. The impression against Pakistan in the world of communication was fabricated and baseless. Ivory Coast wanted to further expand bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The President of Ivory Coast's National Assembly invited National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to visit Ivory Coast with a parliamentary delegation.

He also penned down his comments in the book kept for guests in the National Assembly of Pakistan.