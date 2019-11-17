Pak-Japan Business Forum meets IT Minister to invest in ICT sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Pak-Japan business Forum (PJBF) Sohail P. Ahmed along with Sr. Vice Chairman Tetsuya Suematsu and members of the Forum called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

They discussed the opportunities in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The meeting was also graced by Counsel General of Japan to Pakistan Toshikazu Isomura.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PJBF Sohail P. Ahmed said that in the age of 4th Industrial Revolution, developing countries like Japan are ardent to invest in the developing countries like Pakistan for larger financial inclusion which can only be realized through digital ecosystem development for reaping long term benefits.

He also explained issues of the silver society of Japan and emphasized on how Pakistan can fulfill such a demand through sustainable cooperation and the use of technology.

The Federal Minister thanked the Chairman PJBF and Forum members for initiating this much required dialogue for trade and investments in digital ecosystem of Pakistan and how skilled human capital which is readily available in the country can address needs of Japanese ICT market competitively.

He said that revenue of ICT sector which includes online marketplace ecosystem has already surpassed US $10 billion and freelancing network of Pakistan is one of the best in the world.

A brief presentation providing an overview of digital ecosystem of Pakistan, initiatives taken by the government and what can be expected in near future in terms of facilitation for making ICT sector more competitive was given to PJBF delegation by the officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication.

Chairman PJBF Sohail P. Ahmed and Sr. Vice Chairman Tetsuya concluded the meeting with note of thanks to Federal Minister for IT Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui for facilitating such an informative session which helped PJBF to better understand potential avanue of cooperation in ICT sector and also invited the Ministry and local ICT sector for taking part in next year Japan IT week on April 10-12 for enhancing presence of local ICT sector in Japanese market.