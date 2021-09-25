Pak Navy, Custom seize 5400 bottles of liquor at Sea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy and Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate Gwadar following a successful Intelligence based operation seized liquor comprising of approximately 5400 bottles at sea of Kund Malir near Ormara.

The confiscated liquor was valued at approximately Rs. 70.

5 million, according to a communique here on Saturday.

The successful execution of joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy remains fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along coastline and sea, contributing effectively to ensure maritime security in the region.