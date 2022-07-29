Pak Navy relief operation continues in flood hit areas of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :In the current unprecedented monsoon rain spell, Pakistan Navy continued to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to the people stranded in flash floods affected areas of Urki, Uthal, Lakhra and other small isolated areas of Lasbela District, Balochistan.

Commander Coast Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal along with officials of district administration undertook aerial visit of the flood hit areas to review relief activities.

Pak Navy helicopters undertook multiple hops from Uthal to the affected areas to air drop rations near people trapped in their homes.

Airdrop of relief goods by helicopters has emerged as the most effective way of providing relief to people who could not be reached as road infrastructure had been wiped away by the floods.

During the operation, Pak Navy helicopters rescued a critically sick woman along with six other people trapped in floods and evacuated to Uthal for medical treatment.

Pak Navy has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities. Relief operation in Balochistan is a practical manifestation of Navy's resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.