UrduPoint.com

Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo To Open On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo to open on Wednesday

With the support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo (PPE) will be inaugurated at the Expo Centre, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :With the support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo (PPE) will be inaugurated at the Expo Centre, here on Wednesday.

H.E Jemal Baker, Ambassador of Ethiopia and Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul General Ethiopia and Arshad Mahmood, Chairman PPMA North will inaugurate the exhibition along with other dignitaries from government, industry and other departments, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The two-day exhibition is organized by Prime Event Management which will conclude on Thursday, February 15th.

Expo organizer Kamran Abbasi, Director Prime Event told that this expo is exclusively focused on pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging suppliers, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals, pharma instruments, hospital & health equipment manufacturers, ultra sound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, medicine manufacturers, surgical equipment, hospital consumables and accessories.

Kamran Abbasi told that over 100 exhibitors are displaying their products, technology through their 250 stalls in two halls of the Expo Centre.

This expo will provide an excellent opportunity for the promotion of the local pharmaceutical industry in the international markets and to local manufacturers about new technologies and developments in this field adopted by the developed world, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Ethiopia February Market Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

DG IAEA due to visit Pakistan on Feb 15-16: FO

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Appeals for $397Mln to Help Earthquake-Hi ..

UN Chief Appeals for $397Mln to Help Earthquake-Hit Syria

55 seconds ago
 Pence Plans to Fight Special Counsel's Subpoena Re ..

Pence Plans to Fight Special Counsel's Subpoena Related to 2020 Election - Repor ..

57 seconds ago
 Donation campaign for Turkey & Syria earthquake af ..

Donation campaign for Turkey & Syria earthquake affactees launched

58 seconds ago
 DC directs FDA to take steps for beautification of ..

DC directs FDA to take steps for beautification of roads, overhead bridges, unde ..

7 minutes ago
 DC Khairpur pays visit at DHQ hospital

DC Khairpur pays visit at DHQ hospital

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.