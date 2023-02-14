Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo to open on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :With the support of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo (PPE) will be inaugurated at the Expo Centre, here on Wednesday.

H.E Jemal Baker, Ambassador of Ethiopia and Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul General Ethiopia and Arshad Mahmood, Chairman PPMA North will inaugurate the exhibition along with other dignitaries from government, industry and other departments, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The two-day exhibition is organized by Prime Event Management which will conclude on Thursday, February 15th.

Expo organizer Kamran Abbasi, Director Prime Event told that this expo is exclusively focused on pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, laboratory equipment, research and testing laboratories, raw and packaging suppliers, pharma printing, pharma chemicals, lab chemicals, pharma instruments, hospital & health equipment manufacturers, ultra sound, x-ray, MRI machines, cardiac monitors, medicine manufacturers, surgical equipment, hospital consumables and accessories.

Kamran Abbasi told that over 100 exhibitors are displaying their products, technology through their 250 stalls in two halls of the Expo Centre.

This expo will provide an excellent opportunity for the promotion of the local pharmaceutical industry in the international markets and to local manufacturers about new technologies and developments in this field adopted by the developed world, he added.