Pak Resolution Day Marked With Zeal In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pak Resolution day marked with zeal in Khanewal

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Resolution day was observed in Khanewal with full zeal and zest where the central ceremony on district level was held at Jinnah Library

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Resolution day was observed in Khanewal with full zeal and zest where the central ceremony on district level was held at Jinnah library.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi along with Assistant Commissioner Bukhtiar Ismail and others hoisted the national flag.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Zaheer Abbas said that the alive nations marked their national days with full enthusiasm and added that it was the joint duty all of us to keep maintain the country's entity as it (Pakistan) had achieved after difficulties and lots of sacrifices.

He said that every citizen would have to play its role for the progress, prosperity and uplift of the country .

Sherazi said that the Pakistan day was the day of base for creation of Pakistan.

He urged the people to implement on corona SOPs 100 percent to avert from the pandemic.

They also planted saplings under tree-plantation drive at Zabzazar.

