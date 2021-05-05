UrduPoint.com
Pak-Saudi Cooperation To Have Positive Impact On Regional Peace, Security: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday emphasized the need to further enhance military-to-military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday emphasized the need to further enhance military-to-military cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistan-Saudi cooperation would have positive impact on peace and security in the region, he said while talking to Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily, on whom he called on at Riyadh, according to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including regional security situation, Afghan peace process, and defence and security and military-to-military cooperation were discussed.

The Saudi CGS thanked the COAS for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

