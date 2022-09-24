Pak-Saudi relations have proud history: Saudi envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Friday said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) paid special attention to all Islamic countries but Pakistan was the most important in the Islamic world which enjoy cordial relations with Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the 92nd Saudi National Day ceremony here at a local hotel, he said political, religious, military, culture and diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries had a proud history.

The ambassador said the relations between the two countries based on Islamic brotherhood.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, extending well wishes to the leadership of Saudi Arabia and its people, said the KSA enjoyed trust of every muslim all around the world, as it was the sacred land of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the Saudi leadership for continued improvement of services related to Hajj. "Despite the disruption due to COVID-19, this year's Hajj arrangements were unmatched," he lauded.

He said Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, as a young visionary leader, had introduced remarkable new facilities for the pilgrims through the use of information technology.

Senate chairman further added the Crown Prince was a leader on mission, whose progressive and modern ideas continued to inspire the youth. His initiatives like Misk Foundation, multi-billion-dollar tech city of Neom, e-sports strategy, and environmental efforts to combat climate change were the only the tip of the iceberg, he added.

Besides, calling for the increased engagements as they help to further strengthen the bond between two countries, he underlined that continued collaboration was required in order to achieve shared goals.

Sadiq Sanjrani extended gratitude to the Saudi leadership for its timely support to Pakistan in helping the flood affected people.

He also appreciated the Saudi ambassador for personally reaching out to flood affected people in far flung areas of the country.

On this occasion, the Senate chairman was the chief guest who embraced the occasion by cutting the cake in commemoration of Saudi National Day.

These beautiful moments were shared by a large number of people hailing from various segments of the society, particularly, politicians, diplomats, religious scholars, armed forces, academia and many more.