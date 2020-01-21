UrduPoint.com
Pak US Talk On Increasing Ties

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:46 PM

Pak US talk on increasing ties

Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mehmood held a meeting with the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice G. Wells.A range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership, were discussed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mehmood held a meeting with the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice G.

Wells.A range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership, were discussed. It was emphasized that a strong trade and investment relationship is key to advancing the shared vision of the leadership of both countries for a long term, broad-based and enduring partnership.The Foreign Secretary highlighted the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kasmir , intensified ceasefire violations from the Indian side, belligerent rhetoric of the Indian civil and military figures, and India's aggressive measures along the LoC.

The importance of the international community playing its role in peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was emphasized.The two sides also discussed recent developments regarding the Afghan peace and reconciliationprocess.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to continue to support the peaceprocess and pursue positive development of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.Referring to Foreign Minister's recent visits to Saudi Arabia, Iran and the United States, and histelephone conversations with other Foreign Ministers, the Foreign Secretary underscored thatPakistan remained committed to supporting the efforts for de-escalation of tensions andpromoting the prospects of a diplomatic way forward on the differences and disputes in the middle East.

