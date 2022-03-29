Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

The Minister for Planing, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a clear foreign policy keeping in view the national identity and territorial integrity of the country

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan had always believed in peace and it always wanted to establish good relations with all the other countries. The prime objective of the current foreign policy was aimed at to maintain and intact the sovereignty and integrity of the country, he added.

He said Pakistan had always stressed for peace regarding Ukraine war and the President of Ukraine on Tuesday had detailed talk with Prime Minister Imran Khan and he said that Pakistan was a neutral country so it could play an important role to resolve the conflict.

The minister said questions could be raised if PM Imran Khan did not show threatening letter before the no-confidence motion.

Everyone would believe in the international conspiracy against the incumbent government if the letter would be presented before the Supreme Court (SC), he said.