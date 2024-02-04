‘Pakistan Always Supports Kashmiris’ Right To Self-determination’
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has lauded and thanked the Government of Pakistan and the whole Pakistani nation for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (tomorrow).
According to Kashmir Media Service, Ittehad-e-Islami leaders Ahmed Abdur Rehman Salfi, Nisar Muhammad Qasmi and Peer Sajjad Falhi in a joint statement in Srinagar said Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination and fought three wars with India on Kashmir.
They said Kashmiri are thankful to Pakistan for its sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and are determined to accede Kashmir to Pakistan.
They said the people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiris living abroad, observe solidarity with Kashmiris across the world to remind the world community about the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Ittehad-e-Islami leaders reiterated that the freedom struggle would be revitalized and strengthened at all levels with the guidelines and dynamic leadership of Chairman Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah.
They also condemned Indian state terrorism and victimization of Kashmiri people by Indian agencies, the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency and Central Bureau of Investigation.
The Ittehad-e-Islami leaders condemned the arrest of innocent Kashmiri people and demanded their immediate release.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AFC visits various markets to review the prices and stocks8 minutes ago
-
DC directs crackdown on alms seekers in capital8 minutes ago
-
Balochistan will continue support of Kashmiri brethren for right of self-determination: Domki8 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah8 minutes ago
-
CS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, IG Police visit Kohat district8 minutes ago
-
28 personnel injured in collision between truck and police bus in Buner8 minutes ago
-
Workers of PTI, PPP, PML-N, JI, joining convey of candidate Talha Mahmood for NA 1 Chitral18 minutes ago
-
Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day28 minutes ago
-
DPO Haripur directs to ensure peaceful conduct of general elections 202428 minutes ago
-
Election activities in NA- 200, PS-24 gain momentum28 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Kashmir day across northern Sindh58 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani during elections58 minutes ago