‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has lauded and thanked the Government of Pakistan and the whole Pakistani nation for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (tomorrow).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ittehad-e-Islami leaders Ahmed Abdur Rehman Salfi, Nisar Muhammad Qasmi and Peer Sajjad Falhi in a joint statement in Srinagar said Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination and fought three wars with India on Kashmir.

They said Kashmiri are thankful to Pakistan for its sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and are determined to accede Kashmir to Pakistan.

They said the people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiris living abroad, observe solidarity with Kashmiris across the world to remind the world community about the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ittehad-e-Islami leaders reiterated that the freedom struggle would be revitalized and strengthened at all levels with the guidelines and dynamic leadership of Chairman Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah.

They also condemned Indian state terrorism and victimization of Kashmiri people by Indian agencies, the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency and Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Ittehad-e-Islami leaders condemned the arrest of innocent Kashmiri people and demanded their immediate release.