Open Menu

‘Pakistan Always Supports Kashmiris’ Right To Self-determination’

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM

‘Pakistan always supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Ittehad-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir has lauded and thanked the Government of Pakistan and the whole Pakistani nation for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday (tomorrow).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ittehad-e-Islami leaders Ahmed Abdur Rehman Salfi, Nisar Muhammad Qasmi and Peer Sajjad Falhi in a joint statement in Srinagar said Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination and fought three wars with India on Kashmir.

They said Kashmiri are thankful to Pakistan for its sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and are determined to accede Kashmir to Pakistan.

They said the people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmiris living abroad, observe solidarity with Kashmiris across the world to remind the world community about the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ittehad-e-Islami leaders reiterated that the freedom struggle would be revitalized and strengthened at all levels with the guidelines and dynamic leadership of Chairman Syed Manzoor Ahmed Shah.

They also condemned Indian state terrorism and victimization of Kashmiri people by Indian agencies, the Enforcement Directorate, Delhi-controlled State Investigation Agency and Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Ittehad-e-Islami leaders condemned the arrest of innocent Kashmiri people and demanded their immediate release.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Srinagar Abdur Rehman Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

9 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

18 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

18 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

18 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

18 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

18 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

18 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

18 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

18 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

18 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan