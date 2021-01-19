MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Pakistan has approved the emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine by Chinese company Sinopharm, according to a statement by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

"In a meeting conducted by Registration board of DRAP today January 18, 2021, another vaccine manufactured by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) has also been given EUA [emergency use authoritzation]," DRAP said.

"This authorization will be reviewed on quarterly basis keeping in view further data regarding safety, efficacy and quality," it said.