Pakistan Armed forces extend best wishes to UN on 75th anniversary: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Armed Forces on Saturday extended best wishes to UN on its 75th anniversary.

Pakistan had contributed over 200,000 troops in 46 UN missions serving in 28 countries, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General, Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle.

He said that as many as 158 Pakistani Peace Keepers had sacrificed their lives for global peace.

It may be mentioned here that the Armed Forces of Pakistan had a long and distinguished history of service to the United Nations.

Pakistan joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission on September 30, 1947 which was the beginning of a glorious era with an unprecedented history.

Pakistan's UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 when Pakistan deployed its first contingent in UN operations in the Congo.

Pakistan has participated in 46 joint missions with more than 200,000 troops in about 28 countries around the world.

In UN peacekeeping missions, 158 soldiers, including 24 officers, laid down their lives.

This year, Naik Muhammad Naeem Raza Shaheed has been awarded the United Nations Special Medal.

Pakistan is doing a great service to the United Nations where numerous world leaders and the United Nations leadership have widely recognized the performance of Pakistan's peacekeeping force at the international level.

Pakistani women were also active in the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State could not help but be impressed by Pakistani women as Alice G. Wells praised the role of Pakistani women in peace keeping.

The role of Pakistani women was very inspiring as their services for peace were decisive. However, around 83 Pakistani women are still part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

Pakistan is the first country to deploy women troops in Congo on June 19, 2019.