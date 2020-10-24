UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Armed Forces Extend Best Wishes To UN On 75th Anniversary: DG ISPR

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Armed forces extend best wishes to UN on 75th anniversary: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Armed Forces on Saturday extended best wishes to UN on its 75th anniversary.

Pakistan had contributed over 200,000 troops in 46 UN missions serving in 28 countries, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General, Babar Iftikhar in a tweet shared on his official Twitter handle.

He said that as many as 158 Pakistani Peace Keepers had sacrificed their lives for global peace.

It may be mentioned here that the Armed Forces of Pakistan had a long and distinguished history of service to the United Nations.

Pakistan joined the United Nations peacekeeping mission on September 30, 1947 which was the beginning of a glorious era with an unprecedented history.

Pakistan's UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 when Pakistan deployed its first contingent in UN operations in the Congo.

Pakistan has participated in 46 joint missions with more than 200,000 troops in about 28 countries around the world.

In UN peacekeeping missions, 158 soldiers, including 24 officers, laid down their lives.

This year, Naik Muhammad Naeem Raza Shaheed has been awarded the United Nations Special Medal.

Pakistan is doing a great service to the United Nations where numerous world leaders and the United Nations leadership have widely recognized the performance of Pakistan's peacekeeping force at the international level.

Pakistani women were also active in the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo.

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State could not help but be impressed by Pakistani women as Alice G. Wells praised the role of Pakistani women in peace keeping.

The role of Pakistani women was very inspiring as their services for peace were decisive. However, around 83 Pakistani women are still part of the UN peacekeeping mission.

Pakistan is the first country to deploy women troops in Congo on June 19, 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Twitter ISPR Alice Congo May June September Women 2019 Best

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

27 minutes ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

42 minutes ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

57 minutes ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

57 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

57 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.