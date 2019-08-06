Pakistan Army Chief Vows to 'Go to Any Extent' to Support Kashmiris

The chief of the Pakistani Army vowed on Tuesday to do what it takes to support the population of the disputed Kashmir region after India moved to cancel autonomy of the part under its control

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) The chief of the Pakistani Army vowed on Tuesday to do what it takes to support the population of the disputed Kashmir region after India moved to cancel autonomy of the part under its control.

"Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end.

We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfill our obligations [to Kashmiris]," Qamar Javed Bajwa said.

The Indian government scrapped a constitutional provision on Monday that guaranteed a special status for the mountainous state of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the country.

Pakistan, which claims all of Kashmir, never recognized that provision, the army chief said at the corps commanders' conference in Rawalpindi. He called Article 370 "a sham" that legalized the occupation of Kashmir.