Pakistan Army Fully Prepared To Thwart Any Indian Misadventure, Aggression: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 09:59 PM

Pakistan Army fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure, aggression: COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the Pakistan Army was fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure and aggression

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said the Pakistan Army was fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure and aggression.

"We are alive to threat from Eastern Border linked to ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression," he said while addressing formation officers and troops at formation headquarters in Gilgit, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

The Army Chief appreciated the state of readiness and morale of troops despite challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world.

The COAS laid a wreath on Shuhada Monument at the formation headquarters.

